T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Punjab Crumble Under Pressure, Again

On episode 24 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Punjab's fifth straight defeat of the season, to Kolkata on Saturday.

Defending a target of 165, Kolkata conceded just 13 runs and took three wickets in the last two overs to win the match by two runs.

However, KL Rahul’s side were cruising for much of the chase thanks to a 115-run opening stand between him and Mayank Agarwal and were 143/1 at the start of the 18th, needing just 22 to win off 18 balls.

Once Nicholas Pooran fell, Punjab eventually needed 14 off the last over but it proved too high a task for the team as they lost by 2 runs.