The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Trump Delhi in Abu Dhabi

On episode 27 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Mumbai’s five wicket win over Delhi.
Set 163 to win, Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as Pollard and Krunal Pandya got Rohit Sharma’s team past the finish line in the final over.
The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon is presented by Basic First, powered by Mastercard, kyun ki kuch khushiyan hai priceless and Amrutanjan - kick out pain.
Published: 11 Oct 2020,12:49 AM IST