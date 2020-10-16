T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gayle Helps Punjab Finally Win Again

Ayaz Memon talks about Punjab’s 8 wicket victory over Bangalore - just their second win of the season.

On Episode 31 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Punjab’s 8 wicket victory over Bangalore on Thursday night, just their second win of the season.

Finally playing Chris Gayle for the first time this season, KL Rahul’s team survived an extraordinary late choke to end their run of defeats with Chris Gayle making a half century along with the skipper himself.

Chasing Bangalore’s 171/6, needed 7 runs off the last 2 overs but dragged it down to the last ball when new man Nicolas Pooran needed to score a single to win the game. He smashed a six instead and guided them home.