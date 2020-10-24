T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Varun & Narine Star in Kolkata’s Win

On Episode 41 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey discuss Kolkata’s big 59 run win over Delhi.

| (Photo: The Quint)

Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and Varun Chakravarthy helped Kolkata forget the horrors of their 84/8 against Bangalore, and lifted them to a much-needed win.

Kolkata were put into bat first and it worked for Delhi, with Kolkata reduced to 42/3 in 7.2 overs with Shubman out on 9 and Karthik out on 3. Sunil Narine then came out to bat and built a 115-run partnership with Nitish Rana. Both players scored half-centuries as Kolkata posted 194/6.

Pat Cummins celebrated with two big wickets in his opening spell – Rahane, playing in Shaw’s place, got out for a duck and Dhawan fell on 6. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 47 but Varun Chakravarthy’s 5/20 ended any chances of Delhi’s comeback in the game.