Suresh Raina Posts Message for CSK Ahead of IPL Season-Opener

| (Photo: PTI)

Perhaps one of Chennai Super Kings’ biggest stars, Suresh Raina is back home in India as the IPL team start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tonight. Raina took to twitter to post a message for his CSK team-mates as they get set for the match that starts at 7:30pm IST. ‘Wishing you all the success boys. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it!,’ he wrote in the tweet.