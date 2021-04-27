Sunrisers Hyderabad’s T Natarajan Undergoes Knee Operation

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan has undergone his knee surgery on 27 April. The left arm pacer, who has played only two games in IPL 2021, announced on Twitter. The pacer has taken two wickets in the two games he played before the injury caused him to be ruled out of the tournament.
Taking to social media, Natarajan wrote, "Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention, and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me."
The pacer had spent two months at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after returning from the Australia tour to work on his fitness. Natarajan had made his India debut across formats on the Australian tour after having a fantastic IPL 2020 in UAE.
Natarajan’s last game was against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on 11 April.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently bottom of the table with just one win to their name.
Published: 27 Apr 2021,03:07 PM IST