Must-Win Game For SRH & Warner’s Team Restrict RCB to 120/7

SRH's bowlers have restricted RCB to 120/7 in Sharjah. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

A must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team bowled and fielded like a win was the only result on the agenda. David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB at Sharjah and the bowlers have managed to restrict the team to 120/7. Sandeep Singh and Jason Holder picked up two wickets each as Josh Philippe was the top-scorer for RCB with 32 runs.

Apart from food bowling by Sharma and Holder, spinners Thangarasu Natarajan and Rashid Khan starved the RCB batsmen for runs. In the four overs each that the pair bowled, Natarajan registered figures of 1/11 while Rashid returned 1/24. Sharma provided the breakthrough in the form of Devdutt Padikkal who could make only five runs before dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for the seventh time in the IPL. AB de Villiers and Josh Philippe put up a 43-run stand for the third wicket before the former fell to Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over. Philippe was dismissed by Rashid after which Washington Sundar pushed on for RCB. He fell to Natarajan and Gurkeerat Singh Mann took them to the 120-run mark.

A defeat here will all but end SunRisers’ chances for the playoffs while RCB are looking to seal a playoff spot with a win.