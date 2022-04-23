SRH Beat RCB, Move to 2nd on Standings: IPL Points Table, Purple Cap, Orange Cap

The Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson registered their fifth consecutive win in IPL 2022, defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets on Saturday in Mumbai. The win means SRH’s NRR also moves up quite a bit and they jump up to 2nd spot on the points table.

SRH first rolled over RCB for 68 as Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took 3 wickets each and then Abhishek Verma scored a quickfire 47 to help register a big win. SRH won with 12 overs to spare with Rahul Tripathi and Kane Williamson unbeaten at the Brabourne Stadium.

For RCB, it was a terrible day for the batters with Virat Kohli getting a second consecutive golden duck.