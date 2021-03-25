Shreyas Iyer Out of IPL 2021? Team Owner’s Tweet Has Fans Worried

Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder during the ODI series-opener against England on Tuesday night in Pune and according to reports, he has been ruled out of the rest of the series and also the first half of the IPL.
However, Iyer’s IPL franchise owner Parth Jindal’s tweet on Thursday morning has fans worried about the severity of the injury.
‘Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper Shreyas Iyer - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup,’ he tweeted.
Shreyas was injured on Tuesday in Pune while trying to stop a shot by Jonny Bairstow. He dived and in the process injured his left shoulder and had to walk off the field and was replaced by Shubman Gill.
BCCI later confirmed that ‘Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game’.
However, Parth Jindal’s tweet now seems to hint that Iyer may be ruled out for a longer period and may indeed be forced to miss the entire of the 2021 IPL season, in order to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup later this year.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined