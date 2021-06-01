Shakib, Mustafizur Unlikely to Get Permission to Play IPL 2021

Bangladesh recently completed a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka at home and will be touring Zimbabwe for a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in June-July. They will then play Australia at home in a five-match T20Is series in July-August.



New Zealand (three T20Is) and England (three ODIs and three T20Is) are expected to play in Bangladesh after the Australia series to fine-tune for the World Cup, scheduled to be held between October 18 and November 15 in India.



BCB cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan, said that keeping in mind so many series, especially the one against England -- where the World Cup Super League points are at stake in the ODIs -- it was important for all the players to remain together.