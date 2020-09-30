Not Thinking About India Berth, Focused on IPL: RR’s Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has taken the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm. He is one of the six players to have scored two half-centuries so far this season and one of two players – apart from his captain Steve Smith – to have scored half-centuries in both matches he has played in thus far. His strike rate of 214.86 is also the highest thus far. Samson's performances have led to increasing calls for him to be the first choice wicketkeeper for India in shorter format but the 25-year-old Kerala batsman said that he was focused only on playing as well he could for the Royals.

"I may or may not be inducted in team India, but what I am confident upon is the fact that I am playing well for my team," he said during a virtual press conference. "The only thing I am sure of is that I am in good form and am winning matches for my team. I want to win matches for my team and keep my focus on IPL." Samson scored 75 off 32 balls in the RR's opening match, helping them score 216/7 and in the second, he scored 85 off 42 balls and helped his side chase down a target of 224 runs. It was the highest successful run chase in the history of the IPL.