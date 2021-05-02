SA Pacer Gerald Coetzee Replaces Liam Livingstone in RR Squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as replacement for England's Liam Livingstone for the remainder of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-armer Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two editions of the under-19 World Cup.