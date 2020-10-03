IPL: Steve Smith Wins Toss vs Virat Kohli’s RCB, Elects to Bat

Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Quint Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first day game of the 2020 IPL season, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. "We'll bat first. It's a day game and it is pretty warm out here. We've got one change, (Mahipal) Lomror comes in for Ankit (Rajput). Hopefully, we'll put on a good show today," Smith said after winning the toss. On the other hand, RCB have gone with the same team which played against Mumbai Indians. "It's dry heat, but it's not so bad," said RCB captain Virat Kohli when asked about the weather conditions. "We are playing with the same XI. We wanted to bat first, day game, better to get into the game with the first six overs of the match."

Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

Preview All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who has failed to fire so far in the 13th IPL scoring 18 runs in three matches. Despite having equal number of points (four), the Steve Smith-led RR are sitting at the fourth spot, a place above the Kohli-captained RCB (run rate -1.450), thanks to their better net run-rate (-0.219). RR won their first two games that they played in Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues being used, and then they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match in Dubai. After the first two convincing wins, KKR handed RR a reality check and their top-order with the likes of Sanju Samson, skipper Smith, and Jos Buttler failed to keep the momentum flowing. Coming to RCB, their biggest weapon has undoubtedly been their batting. Barring their campaign opener against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the RCB bowlers haven't been up to the mark in the other two games. And looking at RR's top-order, who will be desperate to put their campaign back on track, they need to dish out their best on Saturday.