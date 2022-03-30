RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Match: When and Where to Watch Live Stream?

IPL 2022: Watch RCB vs KKR match live on Disney+ Hotstar. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, on Wednesday, 30 March 2022.
RCB played its last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where PBKS won by 5 wickets, whereas, KKR played its last match against CSK and won by 6 wickets.
Here are the March timing and live streaming details of KKR vs RCB IPL match.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How and Where to watch Live Streaming of IPL 2022 KKR vs RCB match?
KKR vs RCB IPL 2022 match can be live streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match live on TV?
RCB vs KKR IPL match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network's TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
For regular update about IPL matches, you can also follow The Quint.
Faf du Plessis will lead RCB in the match, while KKR will be headed by Shreyas Iyer.
