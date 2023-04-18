Ravi Shastri Recalls Day of IPL's First Game, Says the Entire Nation Was United

Shastri also spoke about what made the league one of the powerhouses of world cricket.



"And if you look at all the players who played a part in this, the quality of cricket was so good that it took off. But the final stamp on the IPL came when we went to South Africa. To go there and to see that South Africa saw the IPL with the same interest as India, that shocked the world. Because by that time, people around the world had started picking teams. What you see in football now, that had happened in the IPL from the second season itself," the noted commentator said

"The EPL has been going on for years, teams like Arsenal and Manchester United, but here in two years fans in IPL had their teams -- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings or Royal Challengers Bangalore," he added.