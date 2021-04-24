Ravi Bishnoi’s Commitment and Focus is Sorted: Punjab Coach Kumble

Bishnoi sent a short-of-a-length slider across off stump, which MI top-order batsman Ishan Kishan looked to cut but got a thin edge straight into the gloves of wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

The Punjab Kings spinner then got rid of the well-set Suryakumar Yadav, who tried to reverse-sweep the bowler over backward point but got a top edge to Chris Gayle.

"Bish (Bishnoi) played all the matches in the last season... when he came here, I thought he was not the same bowler we had seen last year. I worked on his run-up and a few other things because he was drifting down the leg side even in practice games. That's why he didn't start the tournament earlier," said Kumble.

But, I think, over the last week or so, his commitment, his focus is now sorted; he's back. It's wonderful to see him (bowl so well). He's always a competitor; you can see that. And to pick up a couple of wickets in an important game like this is great," the coach added.