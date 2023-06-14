Rajasthan Royals CEO Explains Grassroot Plans and Innovative Partnerships

Members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals were in attendance in the final of the 2023 Red Bull Campus Cricket, which was played in Dehradun’s Abhimanyu Cricket Academy on 2 June. The trophy was contested between Delhi’s Al-Falah University and Kolkata’s AJC Bose College, with the former emerging victorious.

On the sidelines of the match, RR’s CEO, Jake Lush McCrum explained the partnership between his franchise and the organising company of the event, Red Bull.

“We think the partnership between Red Bull and Rajasthan Royals is a case study on how to do sports partnerships. Because this is not only about impacting performance in a season, but also about developing players in the off-season and scouting talent. This partnership is also about creating amazing content and pushing boundaries of all sorts,” McCrum mentioned.