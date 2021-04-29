Quinton de Kock’s Unbeaten 70 Leads MI to 7-Wicket Win Against RR

Asked to bat first, the Royals got off to a brisk start on a hot afternoon in the national capital with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler.

The Englishman looked to be setting himself up for a big knock, finding the boundaries with relative ease early on despite some tight bowling, helping the Royals to 47 in the Powerplay. Jaiswal, who took his time to get going, started to play his shots as the powerplay came to an end.

Buttler, who hit 3 fours and as many sixes in his 32-ball stay, scored 41 before being deceived by Rahul Chahar only for Quinton de Kock to stump him. The openers put on 66 before Sanju Samson joined Jaiswal and opened his account with a boundary.

The duo put on 25 for the second wicket before the opener was caught and bowled by Chahar for 32 off 20 deliveries.

Samson was joined by Shivam Dube, who struggled a little initially, before he too got into the act with a few powerful shots.

Even as the Mumbai Indians clawed back into the contest, Samson kept finding the boundaries, either with powerful shots or in streaky ways, dragging the Royals towards 150 with the final phase of the innings approaching.