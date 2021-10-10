Qualifier 1: Shaw & Pant's Half Centuries Help Delhi Post 172/5 vs CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashed 60 off 34 runs.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
After being put into bat first by MS Dhoni, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave Delhi the perfect start, smashing 36 runs off the first 20 balls.
Josh Hazlewood though gave Chennai the breakthrough they needed- packing off Dhawan on 7 in the second ball of the third over, caught-behind by MS Dhoni. Shreyas Iyer then lasted all of 8 deliveries before Hazlewood struck again and Delhi were down to 50/2 in 5.3 overs.
Axar Patel came out to bat at four but lasted all of 11 deliveries before falling to Moeen Ali on 10.
Shimron Hetmyer then collaborated with Rishabh Pant for a 50-ball 83 as the two helped Delhi post 172/5.
Delhi finished the league stage of IPL 2021 at the top spot with 20 points while Chennai was the second-best side with 18 points.
The team that wins tonight goes straight into the final on 15 October in Dubai. The team that loses will get another chance in making the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.
This is the eleventh time Chennai are in the playoffs while Delhi look to win their first IPL title.
