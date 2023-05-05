Purple Cap in IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy at 8th Rank; Top 5 Remains Same

Today was the 47th game of TATA IPL 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad take and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad was led by Aiden Markram and Kolkata Knight riders led by Nitish Rana had to lock horns this evening. The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in a particular edition of IPL. The winner of Purple Cap in IPL 2023 will be decided at the end of the Tata Indian Premier League. The bowler with the highest wickets in the tournament during the season is allowed to wear the Purple Cap on the field.

If there is a tie between bowlers for the maximum wickets, the bowler with a lower economy rate is awarded the Purple Cap. Till date, the only bowler who has won the Purple Cap in successive editions of the IPL is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Let's have a look at the top 5 players on the Purple Cap table for IPL 2023 after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Sun Risers Hyderabad by 5 runs.