Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Grabs 1st, Ashwin at 5th

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three runs on 12 April, Wednesday. With this win, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan are now at the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The highest wicket-taker for the Rajasthan team, Yuzvendra Chahal, grabbed two wicket in his fourth match of the season, taking his total tally to ten wickets, and has moved to the first position in the Purple Cap rankings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In his opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April he grabbed a four-wicket haul and in the second match, against Punjab Kings on 5 April, he had picked one wicket. In the third match against Delhi Capitals on 8 April, he grabbed another three wickets.