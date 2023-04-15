Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Climbs To 4th With 2 Wickets in Delhi Game

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Climbs To 4th With 2 Wickets in Delhi Game

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mohammad Siraj grabbed two wickets and moved up to the fourth place.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Mohammed Siraj grabbed two wickets in his fourth match in this season of the Indian Premier League

(Photo: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in the 20th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bangalore team, with their second win, moved up to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

Mohammad Siraj, the highest wicket-grabber in the Bangalore team, moved up to the fourth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race - with a total of seven wickets. In his fourth match, against Delhi, he grabbed two wickets.

In his first match against Mumbai Indians on 2 April, Sunday, he took one wicket; in his second match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 6 April, Thursday, he grabbed one wicket; and in his third match against Lucknow Super Giants, he took three wickets.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10 wickets (4 matches)

2. Rashid Khan - 9 wickets (4 matches)

3. Mark Wood - 9 wickets (4 matches)

4. Mohammad Siraj - 7 wickets (4 matches)

5. Alzarri Joseph - 7 wickets (4 matches)

The top three spots remained the same after Saturday's evening game with Yuzvendra Chahal in the first position with ten wickets and trailed by Rashid Khan with nine wickets in the second spot. Mark Wood followed behind at third place with nine wickets.

The fifth position is occupied by Alzarri Joseph with seven wickets in the Indian Premier League 2023 Purple Cap race.

