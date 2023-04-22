Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Grabs 2nd Place, Siraj Retains 1st

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Grabs 2nd Place, Siraj Retains 1st

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Rashid Khan grabbed one wicket in his sixth match in this season of the IPL
Sidharth J
IPL
Published:

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan grabs second place in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after a one wicket-grab in his match against LSG

(Photo: BCCI)

In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Gujarat Titans by seven runs. In the IPL points table, Gujarat Titans are currently in the fourth position with four wins and 2 losses.

Rashid Khan from the Gujarat Titans grabbed one wicket in his sixth match of the season and moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of 12 wickets.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 12 wickets (6 matches)

2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 12 wickets (6 matches)

3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (6 matches)

5. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 10 wickets (6 matches)

Mohammed Siraj retains the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings with a total of 12 wickets; and Mark Wood is in the third place with a total of 11 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal occupies the fourth position with 11 wickets, followed by Mohammed Shami in the fifth place with ten wickets after the end of his sixth match against Lucknow Super Giants.

