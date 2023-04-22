Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Grabs 2nd Place, Siraj Retains 1st

In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Gujarat Titans by seven runs. In the IPL points table, Gujarat Titans are currently in the fourth position with four wins and 2 losses.

Rashid Khan from the Gujarat Titans grabbed one wicket in his sixth match of the season and moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of 12 wickets.