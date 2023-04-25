Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav at 16th, Top Five Spots Remain Same

Delhi Capitals picked up their second win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs on Monday night, but the win does not help David Warner's team move up in the IPL points table as the remain last due to poor net run rate.

Kuldeep Yadav from the Delhi team grabbed one wicket in the match and moved to the 16th position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of seven wickets.