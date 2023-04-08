Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Retains 1st, Deshpande Climbs To 10th

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday, 8th April with Chennai's Tushar Deshpande being the biggest mover in the IPL purple cap race, following his 2 wickets in the match.

Tushar's total tally this season is now five wickets from three outings. He is currently in the tenth position of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings.

Yuzvendra Chahal retains the top position, with eight wickets in the Purple Cap race of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.