Prithvi Shaw’s Half Century Helps Delhi Post 159/4 vs Hyderabad

Shaw made his intent clear right from the first delivery of the match, hitting Khaleel Ahmed for three back-to-back boundaries. The first over went for 12 runs and Delhi raced to 26/0 after two overs.

The pair got the team to 80/0 in 10 overs but the second delivery of the 11th over saw Rashid Khan pick up the first wicket of the match - Shikhar Dhawan out on 28.

Rishabh Pant then joined Prithvi Shaw out in the middle but just the next over saw a mix-up between the two while Pant was on strike and Shaw was run out on 53.

The skipper went onto make 37 off 27 himself before falling to Siddharth Kaul.

Steve Smith provided some late flourish, hitting Khaleel Ahmed for 14 runs off the last over to help post 159/4