Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Share a Sweet Moment After RCB’s Win

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands for RCB’s match against CSK on Saturday. The Quint Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands for RCB’s match against CSK on Saturday. | (Photo: Twitter/BCCI/IPL) IPL Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands for RCB’s match against CSK on Saturday.

A glowing Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands as Virat Kohli’s RCB beat MS Dhoni’s CSK by 37 runs on Saturday night in Dubai. While the Bollywood actor-producer has been in the UAE with her husband since the start of the IPL season, this was the first time the mother to-be travelled to the stadium to watch Virat’s team live. And the team did not disappoint, cruising through both innings with Virat himself scoring an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls that helped his team post 169/4 which proved too tall a task for CSK.

After the completion of the match, Virat was seen blowing kisses into the stands and when cameras closed-in to see who was in the stands, they caught glimpses of Anushka returning the air kisses back to her husband.

The young couple are expecting their first child in January, 2021 and had announced the arrival of the young one on an Instagram post before the start of the IPL. Virat Kohli on Saturday also completed 6,000 runs for RCB -- in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the now defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) -- and also scored the highest score by a captain against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 13 IPL seasons, as he scored an unbeaten 90.