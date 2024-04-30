Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After MI vs LSG Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top players after MI vs LSG match on Tuesday.
(Photo: The Quint)
Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of IPL. Purple Cap in IPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of IPL.
Bowlers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be vying for the Purple Cap award. The Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler who has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in a particular edition of the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL).
Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after today's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli (RCB) is at the top in the Orange cap list while Jasprit Bumrah is on top in the Purple Cap list.
Below is the list of top run scorers after MI vs LSG match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 500 runs (10 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 447 runs (9 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 418 runs (10 matches)
KL Rahul (LSG): 406 runs (10 matches)
Rishabh Pant (DC): 398 runs (11 matches)
Below is the list of top wicket takers after LSG vs MI match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 14 wickets (10 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 14 wickets (8 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (9 matches)
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): 13 wickets (6 matches)
T Natarajan (RR): 13 wickets (7 matches)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)