Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After MI vs LSG Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After MI vs LSG Match

Virat Kohli still tops the Orange cap list with 500 runs while Jasprit Bumrah has taken most wickets in 9 matches.
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Published:

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top players after MI vs LSG match on Tuesday.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top players after MI vs LSG match on Tuesday.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of IPL. Purple Cap in IPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of IPL.

Bowlers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be vying for the Purple Cap award. The Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler who has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in a particular edition of the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL).

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after today's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli (RCB) is at the top in the Orange cap list while Jasprit Bumrah is on top in the Purple Cap list.

Also ReadIPL 2024: RR To Miss Jos Buttler in Playoffs, England Players Set for Early Exit

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List

Below is the list of top run scorers after MI vs LSG match.

  • Virat Kohli (RCB): 500 runs (10 matches)

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 447 runs (9 matches)

  • Sai Sudharshan (GT): 418 runs (10 matches)

  • KL Rahul (LSG): 406 runs (10 matches)

  • Rishabh Pant (DC): 398 runs (11 matches)

Also ReadIPL 2024: My Personal Wish Is That Rinku Makes It to the T20 WC – Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List

Below is the list of top wicket takers after LSG vs MI match.

  • Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 14 wickets (10 matches)

  • Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 14 wickets (8 matches)

  • Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (9 matches)

  • Matheesha Pathirana (CSK): 13 wickets (6 matches)

  • T Natarajan (RR): 13 wickets (7 matches)

Also ReadIPL 2024: Harshit Rana Suspended for Match Against MI for Code of Conduct Breach

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT