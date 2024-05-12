Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Players After KKR vs MI Match

Orange cap is awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer and is one of the most prestigious awards in the IPL tournament. Throughout the season, players show their batting prowess and collect runs to win Orange Cap. Virat Kohli is at the top of the board for the orange cap award with 634 runs after the KKR vs MI match today. KKR won the today's IPL 2024 match against MI by 18 runs. Virat Kohli is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

The Purple cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Bowlers showcase their skills with their variations and claim crucial wickets for their teams. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the charts for the purple-cap table with 20 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah is playing for the Mumbai Indians team.

Let's have a look at the top 5 players of the Orange Cap and Purple list for IPL 2024.