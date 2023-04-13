Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Buttler Climbs To Third, Gaikwad Placed Fourth

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three runs on 12 April, Wednesday and the team climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The highest-scorer of the Rajasthan team, Jos Buttler, scored 52 runs in his fourth match, to reach a total of 204 runs in this season, and has climbed to the third position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In his first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April, Sunday, he had scored 54 runs and in the second match against Punjab Kings on 6 April, Wednesday, he had contributed 19 runs. He scored 79 runs against Delhi Capitals in his third match on 8 April, Saturday.