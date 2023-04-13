Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Buttler Climbs To Third, Gaikwad Placed Fourth

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Jos Buttler, after the 4th match, scored 204 runs to reach 3rd in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three runs on 12 April, Wednesday and the team climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.
The highest-scorer of the Rajasthan team, Jos Buttler, scored 52 runs in his fourth match, to reach a total of 204 runs in this season, and has climbed to the third position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
In his first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April, Sunday, he had scored 54 runs and in the second match against Punjab Kings on 6 April, Wednesday, he had contributed 19 runs. He scored 79 runs against Delhi Capitals in his third match on 8 April, Saturday.
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 runs (3 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 209 runs (4 matches)
3. Jos Buttler (RR) - 204 runs (4 matches)
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 runs (4 matches)
5. Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 175 runs (3 matches)
Shikhar Dhawan retains his first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings and is followed by the Delhi Capitals captain, David Warner with 209 runs.
Trailing behind Buttler is Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fourth place with 189 runs. The fifth position is occupied by Faf du Plessis with 175 runs.
In the upcoming 20th fixture of IPL 2023 on 15 April, Saturday, top-scorers David Warner and Faf du Plessis will be going against each other, and vie for the chance to reach the top of the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023.
