Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Spots Remain Same, Dhawan Retains 10th

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the team moved up to the fifth spot in the IPL points, with four wins and two losses.

Even though he did not feature in the game due to injury, Shikhar Dhawan from the Punjab team has retained the tenth position in the IPL Orange Cap rankings with a total of 233 runs.

The Punjab batsman scored his highest score in the 14th fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April with 99 runs. He also smashed an unbeaten 86 vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on 5 April.