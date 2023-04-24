Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Retains Third Spot With 21 vs SRH

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in the 34th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but still remained at the tenth position in the IPL points table.

David Warner, of the Delhi team, scored 21 runs in his seventh match and retained the third position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with a total of 306 runs.

The Delhi Capitals captain scored the highest in the 11th fixture of the season against Rajasthan Royals on 8 April with a 65-run knock. He has scored four half-centuries so far in this season of the Indian Premier League.