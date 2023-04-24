Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Retains Third Spot With 21 vs SRH

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: David Warner retained the third position in the IPL 2023 Orange cap race.
(Photo: BCCI)
Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in the 34th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but still remained at the tenth position in the IPL points table.
David Warner, of the Delhi team, scored 21 runs in his seventh match and retained the third position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with a total of 306 runs.
The Delhi Capitals captain scored the highest in the 11th fixture of the season against Rajasthan Royals on 8 April with a 65-run knock. He has scored four half-centuries so far in this season of the Indian Premier League.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 405 runs (7 matches)
2. Devon Conway (CSK) - 314 runs (7 matches)
3. David Warner (DC) - 306 runs (7 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs (7 matches)
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 270 runs (7 matches)
Meanwhile, Faf Du Plessis is still leading in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 405 runs, followed by Devon Conway at second place with 314 runs.
Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies the fourth and fifth position with 279 runs and 270 runs - respectively. The Bangalore batsman will have an opportunity to rise in the Orange Cap race in the 36th fixture of the IPL on 26 April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)