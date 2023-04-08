Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Gaikwad Retains 1st, Warner Moves To 2nd

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Ruturaj Gaikwad wears the Orange Cap again with 189 runs
Photo: BCCI
Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets on Saturday, 8th April with Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the standings for the Orange Cap of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
The CSK batsman scored 40 runs in his third match and reached a total of 189 runs to retain the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race.
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 runs (3 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 158 runs (3 matches)
3. Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 runs (3 matches)
4. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 139 runs (3 matches)
5. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 126 runs (2 matches)
David Warner is at the second position with 158 runs. Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler trails behind in the third position, with 152 runs.
The fourth and fifth positions are taken by Kyle Mayers with 139 runs and Shikhar Dhawan with 126 runs, respectively. The Punjab Kings left-handed opener will have a shot at moving up in the race for the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, during the 14th match of the season when Punjab play Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April, Sunday.
