Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Dhawan Grabs 3rd Place, Samson Climbs To 4th

Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by five runs in their second match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring a 56-ball 86, which helped him climb to the third place in the race for the Orange Cap.

The top two spots, however, were not disturbed, with Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad and Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers retaining their respective positions. Mayers will be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, 7 April, which will provide him with a great opportunity to dethrone Gaikwad.