‘One Guy Complete Beat Us’: Virat All Praise For Jadeja

Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the final over of the CSK innings off fast bowler Harshal Patel, who had conceded just 14 runs and taken three wickets prior to the over.

Kohli said that the team will continue to back Patel and this defeat has come at the right time for RCB, who had won all four matches they had played before Sunday.

"You have to look at it the right way. I feel this is a positive feedback for our side. A performance like this, it is good to get this out early on in the tournament. Our start was decent enough," said Kohli.

"He (Patel) bowled well and we will continue to back him. His two wickets, of the set batters, took momentum away from CSK before Jaddu took it away in the final over," he said.