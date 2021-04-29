My Batting Was Really Slow, Take Full Responsibility: David Warner

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow. Found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par," said Warner after the match.

"I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn't do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders," added the opener.

Warner justified Williamson batting at No. 4 even though he has batted at No. 3 in the last two games that he played. The Kiwi performed well batting at the position.