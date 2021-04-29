Mumbai Won’t Conduct Domestic T20 League Due to COVID-19 2nd Wave

The Mumbai Cricket Association President Vijay Patil and Chairman Milind Navrekar said in a statement on Thursday, “In the view of the current situation, President Vijay Patil ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have taken the decision to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce load on the state machinery and also making sure everyone is safe.

Recently the BCCI has faced criticism for hosting the IPL under such trying times in India while some Australian players exited the tournament as well.

While the BCCI are confident of going through with the IPL successfully, they have postponed the Women’s T20 Challenge this year as well.

Mumbai remember finished as champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy before IPL 2021 kicked off.