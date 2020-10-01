IPL 2020: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl vs Mumbai Indians

Match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League and KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. KXIP have one change in their playing XI with Krishnappa Gowtham replacing Murugan Ashwin. Mumbai are playing an unchanged XI.

According to past results, MI slightly hold an edge over their opponents, having won 13 of the 24 games.

Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper,captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Both teams come into the match after suffering defeats in their previous fixtures. KXIP were at the receiving end against Rajasthan Royals (RR), as the Steve Smith-led side registered the record for the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history by overhauling a 224-run target. Rohit’s Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over. While their batting stood up to the challenge, there have been a few concerns about their most experienced and lethal pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The lanky pacer leaked 42 runs from his allotted four overs against the RCB and went wicketless - something that was not expected and something that Bumrah is not known for.