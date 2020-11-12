Mumbai Were Disciplined, That’s Why We Won IPL: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma believes one of the main reasons why Mumbai Indians won the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was because the players showed great discipline as a team and also on the field. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 was played in a bio-secure environment in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. In the summit clash on Tuesday evening, Mumbai Indians registered an easy five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals to win their fifth IPL title.

"First of all, big congratulations to all of us. It was a great season for us, our season did not start in August and we started preparing way before. I remember it was during some tough times in June, we started preparing and it was never going to be easy," Rohit said inside the Mumbai Indians dressing after the win, the video of which was posted on the official Twitter handle of the franchise. "Once we came here, it was a new environment for us, not going outside the hotel, not enjoying the culture but we were disciplined as a team and we were disciplined on the field as well. That's why we stand with the IPL trophy," he added.