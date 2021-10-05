Mumbai Indians Trump Rajasthan Royals by 8 Wickets, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Earlier, openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Rajasthan Royals a flying start after being put into bat by Rohit Sharma. The duo smashed multiple boundaries and took Rajasthan to 26/0 in three overs.

However, Mumbai fought back with quick wickets and Coulter-Nile gave his team the breakthrough as he dismissed Jaiswal for 12. The young batter looked to cut a wide delivery short outside off stump but ended up nicking it to keeper Kishan who was picked ahead of Quinton de Kock for the match.

Jasprit Bumrah then removed the dangerous Evin Lewis (24 off 19 balls), leaving Rajasthan struggling at 41/2 in 5.3 overs.

James Neesham, playing his first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, then struck on his very first ball to get rid of Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson (3). Few overs later, the Kiwi all-rounder grabbed his second wicket as he dismissed Shivam Dube (3), who dragged a full and wide delivery outside off stump onto the stumps.