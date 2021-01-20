Mumbai Indians Release 7 Players Ahead of 2021 IPL Auction

It’s officially IPL season and 20 January 2021 marks the final day the eight franchises have to inform the BCCI about the players they’d like to release ahead of the new season this summer.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians are one of the teams who have let go of the most players with as many as seven members of their franchise released, according to an official press statement.
Lasith Malinga who pulled out of the 2020 season due to personal reasons has been let go by Mumbai along with New Zealand pacer Mitch McClenaghan, Australians Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford from Guyana and uncapped Indians Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh.
Their updated squad list now comprises of 18 players, leaving the team with 7 spots to fill in the IPL auction that’s expected to take place on 16 Feb, 2021.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined