MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery in Mumbai: Report

While adding that Dhoni's wife Sakshi was by his side when he got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, the report stated Dhoni's operation was done by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Notably, Dr. Pardiwala had previously operated on Neeraj Chopra and on Rishabh Pant when he was flown to Mumbai from Dehradun for immediate surgery on his right knee ligament tears in early January after suffering multiple injuries in a serious car accident last December.

After leading the side to their fifth IPL title with a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dhoni had said he would return for at least one more season for the fans, if his body allows him to do so.