MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery in Mumbai: Report

Three days after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in Ahmedabad, talismanic captain MS Dhoni has undergone a successful surgery on his left knee which troubled him throughout the recently-concluded tournament.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, the operation went well and Dhoni is perfectly fit. It added that he will be staying in the hospital for a couple of more days before being discharged.
Dhoni had played the entire IPL 2023 season for Chennai with a left knee issue which was also spotted to be heavily strapped. It meant that he came out to bat much lower down the order and didn't look much comfortable while running between the wickets.
While adding that Dhoni's wife Sakshi was by his side when he got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, the report stated Dhoni's operation was done by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.
Notably, Dr. Pardiwala had previously operated on Neeraj Chopra and on Rishabh Pant when he was flown to Mumbai from Dehradun for immediate surgery on his right knee ligament tears in early January after suffering multiple injuries in a serious car accident last December.
After leading the side to their fifth IPL title with a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dhoni had said he would return for at least one more season for the fans, if his body allows him to do so.
