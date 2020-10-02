Suresh Raina ‘Happiest’ After MS Dhoni Breaks His IPL Record

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni broke his teammate Suresh Raina’s record to become the most capped player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, 2 October, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the former India captain’s 194th appearance in the T20 league – also the most appearances made by any player for any T20 franchise around the world.

Raina, who earlier held the record with 193 appearances, had made himself unavailable for the ongoing edition in the UAE. After Dhoni achieved the feat, the former India cricketer Raina in a tweet, wrote, “Congratulations Mahi bhai at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure CSK will win this season’s IPL.”

The two senior pros have played for CSK since the first IPL edition in 2008, with the exception of two seasons in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was suspended by the Supreme Court in a betting-fixing scandal. Dhoni represented Rising Pune SuperGiant and Raina played for Gujarat Lions in those two years. Both Dhoni and Raina had announced their retirement from international cricket on 15 August this year. Soon after Raina pulled out of the IPL, which began on 9 September, citing personal reasons. While the franchise has not named a replacement for him, Raina’s name was removed from the squad list uploaded on their website.