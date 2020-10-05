IPL: Dhoni Reaches 100 Wicketkeeping Catches, Only 2nd to Karthik

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has added yet another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the second wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to claim 100 catches. Dhoni achieved the feat during CSK's emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 4 October. During the 18th over of Kings XI's innings, the 39-year-old took a diving catch to his right off Shardul Thakur's bowling to dismiss KL Rahul.

The former India captain has 139 dismissals to his name in 195 IPL matches, which include 100 catches and stumpings. Only, Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders is the other wicketkeeper in IPL to have 100 catches to his name. In 186 games, Karthik has made 133 dismissals (103 catches, 30 stumpings). Robin Uthappa is third in the list with 90 dismissals (including 58 catches). CSK, who currently stand at the sixth spot with two wins in five games, will play Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL encounter on 7 October. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, had turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps for Team India across formats.

