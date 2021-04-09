Siraj & Sundar’s India Performances Will Help Them in IPL: Kohli

Pace bowler Navdeep Saini is the other one who played in Australia and although he got injured, a stint with the India Test team will likely benefit him in the IPL 2021.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that a good stint with the national team is bound to give the players confidence.

"From personal point of view, I can vouch that if you do well for your national team, it is always exciting to come to the IPL, and that's something I came to know as a youngster -- bringing in the confidence that I gained at the international level back in to the IPL setup," said Kohli while addressing the media in a virtual interaction on Thursday.