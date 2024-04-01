MI vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2024: Know When & Where To Watch the Match Live

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming details today
photo: BCCI
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Match: Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya will play today's match at their home ground, Wankhede stadium in Mumbai where they will lock horns against unbeaten Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 1 April 2024.
Sanju Samson-led by Rajasthan Royals have impressed the fans with their game till now. They have played two matches till now and won both of them. They are on the third position with 4 points. Mumbai Indians have failed to win a single game in the tournament . They are on the 10th position with 2 losses and 0 points. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match today.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
When will the MI vs RR, 14th IPL match 2024 be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, 1 April 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where can fans watch the MI vs RR, 14th IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.
Where can IPL fans watch MI vs RR online in India?
The live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)