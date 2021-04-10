London Mayor Wants IPL in English Capital, In Talks With Teams

"I'm really excited to be working with Surrey County Cricket Club and others to try to bring Indian Premier League to London," Khan told Press Association (PA).

"I've seen for myself the benefit of sports to our city. We now have Major League Baseball in our city, we have American football in our city and have got a deal for the NFL to stay for at least 10 years, which is great news," he added.

London has previously hosted National Football League (American football), Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association events in the past.

"I am really keen to see sport come to London so we can be the undisputed sporting capital of the world."

"I am keen to see (Virat) Kohli coming to London, not just with the India team this summer but to come with his team: Bangalore. I'd love to see Chennai here with (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni or Mumbai with (Rohit) Sharma," he added.