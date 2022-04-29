LSG vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

Watch PBKS vs LSG IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo: BCCI)
The forty-second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Friday, 29 April 2022, between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Both, LSG and PBKS won their last matches of this season of the IPL against Mumbai Indian (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of the PBKS vs LSG IPL match.
Lucknow vs Punjab IPL match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST on Friday.
How and where to watch of LSG vs PBKS IPL match live streaming online?
Live stream of LSG vs PBKS IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch LSG vs PBKS IPL match live on TV?
PBKS vs LSG IPL match will be telecasted live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
You can also follow regular updates about LSG vs PBKS IPL match on The Quint.
As per the current trends, Lucknow Super Giants is at fourth position on IPL points table 2022 with 10 points, while Punjab Kings is at the seventh spot with 8 points.