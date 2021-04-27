Life Gets Tough as IPL Teams Focus on Mental Health of Players  

"If you see, the players who left, they have cited personal reasons. By now, it is evident that the three Aussie players left due to fears that they will be locked out since Australia may restrict flights. It is not related to any mental health issue. Same with Ashwin. It appears that someone in his family is fighting Covid," said a franchise official.

"COVID is being discussed every single day in meetings and we are aware of the threat. We are trying to bring distraction from it through activities, celebrations of birthdays etc."

Most franchises are quite open with their players, a couple of officials claimed.

"This is exactly why these four managed to leave the tournament quickly and without delay. Our franchise is very open. The management is very open. If there is any problem with anyone, we have told them, please reach out to us," said an official of a franchise affected by the departure.

Tye, for example, mentioned the need to go and the Rajasthan franchise arranged for his return without delay. Same was the case with Zampa and Richardson who left as RCB were quick to accept their reasoning.

"There is no point in keeping players who are not in the best mental state to perform," said the official.