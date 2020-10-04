KXIP Win Toss, Elect to Bat Against CSK, Chennai Unchanged

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday won the toss and chose to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides are looking to get their second win of the season with three-time champions CSK sitting at the bottom of the table. CSK are unchanged. Punjab have 3 changes - Karun Nair, K Gowtham, and Jimmy Neesham are out. Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Chris Jordan are playing.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla Kings XI Punjab: K.L. Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami